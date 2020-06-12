Series of Saudi Air Raids Target Yemeni Governorates
YemenExtra
On Friday, the Saudi-led aggression, backed by the US and UK, carried out a series of raids on a number of governorates in Yemen.
In Sana’a governorate, the Saudi-led coalition of aggression launched 13 raids on the al-Khaniq area in the Nehm district.
In Marib province, the aggression launched 3 raids on the Majzer district.
In al-Jawf, two raids were carried out by Saudi jets, targeting the al-Khusf area in the al-Hazm district.
In Amran, two airstrikes targeted the al-Amshaya area within the Harf Sufyan district.
In the province of Hajjah, the aggression launched 3 raids on the Bani Hassan area in the Abs district, a raid on the Hiran district and another raid on the district of Mastaba.