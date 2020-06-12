Yemen’s Military Spokesman: 205 Airstrikes, 10 Offensive Attacks in the Past Week

YemenExtra

The armed forces spokesperson, Brigadier Yahya Saree, confirmed that the mercenaries affiliated to the Saudi-led aggression carried out 10 offensive operations, while Saudi jets carried out 205 raids during the past week.

Brigadier “Saree,” said that the mercenary forces of the US-Saudi aggression continued their escalation on various fronts, during the past week, as well as launching more than 10 offensive operations and infiltrations that were distributed on the fronts of Marib, al-Jawf, the West coast, and Saada province.

Moreover, Saree added that the airstrikes reached more than 205 raids over the governorates of Marib, al-Jawf, Sana’a, Saada, Hajjah, and the Saudi-Yemeni border.

Saree pointed out that the total Saudi raids and hostile operations since the declaration of a (nonexistent) ceasefire on April 9/2020, to date, are more than 145 offensive operations, infiltrations, and more than 2,041 airstrikes.