June/13: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

Yesterday, Saturday, the Saudi-American aggression continued its raids and shelling against a number of Yemeni governorates, causing casualties and damage to public and private properties. Meanwhile, UAE-paid mercenaries in Hodeidah continued their violations of the ceasefire Sweden agreement.

In al-Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room monitored 83 violations. This includes the flight of three warplanes and four spy drones in the atmosphere of al-Faza and al-Jabaliya within the district of al-Tuhita, the creation of five combat fortifications in Haiss and al-Jabaliya, and 21 violations by artillery with a number of 90 shells and 78 violations were carried out through intensive shootings with various weapons.

In addition, the forces of aggression bombed more than 15 mortar shells the al-Jabliah area in the al-Tuhita.

In Marib province, the American-backed Saudi aggression carried out 44 raids on the Majzar district in Marib during the past 24 hours.

In Yemen’s Saada, 5 Saudi raids targeted the bordering district of al-Dhahir, a raid on the Shada district and another raid on the Razih district. Moreover, Saudi missile and artillery shells targeted separate areas of Razih.

In al-Jawf, A number if 7 airstrikes were conducted by the Saudi-US warplanes against the Khub was Al-Sha`f district.

In the Hajjah governorate, 6 air raids by the aggression targeted Haradh District.