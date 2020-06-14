The Saudi Aggression Heavily Targets Yemen

YemenExtra

Today on Sunday, the Saudi-American aggression carried out more than 40 air raids on a number of governorates, 32 of which were conducted on the Marib Governorate.

A source from Marib reported that the Saudi warplanes carried out 32 airstrikes on Saleb and Khaneq in the Majzar district during the past few hours.

In al-Jawf, the aggression launched 5 raids on the Khub wa Al-Sha`f district.

In Saada, the aggression launched 3 raids on the al-Zahir district.

In Hajjah province, the Sajdu jets launched an air raid on the Haradh district.