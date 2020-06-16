Intensive Saudi Shelling on Saada Province

YemenExtra

Various areas within the Razih district, Saada Governorate, were subjected to Saudi missile and artillery shelling as well as Saudi aerial bombardment.

A source reported to YemenExtra from Saada that dozens of missiles and shells struck the houses and property of civilians in the bordering district of Razih, resulting in material and property damage.

The Saudi-American aggression launched two raids on the Al-Ali area in the same district.

It is worth noting that the Saudi-led coalition aggression committed two crimes yesterday, Monday, in Saada governorate, where, two raids by the Saudi jets targeted a car belonging to a citizen in the Shada district, which led to the killing of 13 citizens, including children.