Abdel Salam Affirms “Dignity Fight” Until the Saudi Aggression, Siege Stop

The head of the national delegation, Mohamed Abdel Salam, affirmed the right of the Yemeni people to defend their dignity as long as the aggression continues.

Abdel Salam said in a tweet on his Twitter account today, Tuesday, that in light of the aggression’s insistence on continuing the crimes and siege, our people confirm that they are moving forward in the battle to defend their dignity and the sovereignty of their country.

He added that the Yemeni people are moving forward in supporting the army and the people’s committees until they defeat the aggressors and force them to stop their aggression and siege.