Yemen Launches a Retaliatory Attack on Saudi Arabia

YemenExtra

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced this morning, Tuesday, the implementation of an offensive aerial attack using drones by the Yemeni army and the popular committees. The operation targeted warplanes hangars and armories and other sensitive Saudi military targets in Khamis Mushayt, Aseer.

Brigadier-General Saree said in a brief statement: “Air Force carried out a massive operation on aircraft hangars, armories and other sensitive military targets in Khamis Mushait yesterday evening.”

He explained that the operation was carried out with five 2K-combat drones, confirming that the hits were accurate.

He stressed that this operation comes “in response to the massive escalation taken by the Saudi aggression and its continuous and successive massacres”

“Our operations continue as long as the aggression continues in its blockade, aggression and crimes against our country,” the Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman confirmed.