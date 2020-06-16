Saudi Aggression Targets Yemeni Capital and Other Provinces

YemenExtra

Series of air raids by the Saudi-led coalition aggression targeted the capital, Sanaa, and a number of governorates.

In the capital, Sanaa, the Saudi aggression conducted 5 raids on the Nahdin area and its environs in the within the capital.

Moreover, two raids by the Saudi-led coalition aggression targeted Jarban area, district of Sanhan, and 3 airstrikes targeted Nehm district, Sana’a Governorate.

In Marib province, the US-Saudi warplanes launched 15 raids on the al-Jafra road, al-Jawf intersection, Saleb district and Majzar district.

In al-Jawf, 3 raids targeted al-Mazareek area within Khub wa Al-Sha`f district.

In Hajjah, 4 raids were carried out against al-Tina area in Medi district, two raids on the district of Mstbaa and a raid on Haradh district.

In Amran, the Saudi jets destroyed the communications network in Bani Sarim district with an airstrike, which resulted in taking it out of service completely.

In Saada, northern Yemen, the aggression launched two raids on the al-Ali area in the Razih district.