June/15: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

Yesterday on Tuesday, the Saudi-led coalition aggression continued its raids and shelling against a number of governorates, leaving casualties and damage to property. In addition, the Saudi-UAE mercenary violations of the Sweden ceasefire agreement kept ongoing in Hodeidah.

In Saada governorate, 13 citizens were killed after two raids by Saudi warplanes targeted a car of a citizen in the Shada district. Hours later, two members of the demining team and a health escort accompanying them were killed when a number of 4 Saudi aggression airstrikes targeted them in Wadi Abu Jabbara within Kataf district.

Moreover, the Saudi border guards bombarded with missiles and artillery shells the villages located in Razih and Shada areas, located along the Yemeni-Saudi border in Saada.

In Marib, the Saudi-American aggression carried out 62 air raids on the districts of Majzar and Madghal during the past 24 hours.

In al-Jawf Governorate, 3 raids by the Saudi-led coalition aggression targeted Khub wa Al-Sha`f district.

In Jizan, a Saudi air raid targeted Tawilik mountain.

In the coastal province of Hodeidah, a military bulldozer of the UAE mercenaries developed combat fortifications in the Jabaliya area, al-Tuhita district. Moreover, artillery shelling by the UAE mercenaries bombed the village of Al-Zafran and its surrounding area in kilo-16.

Also in Hodeidah, Heavy artillery shelling and intensive shooting, using various weapons, targeted the besieged city of al-Durayhimi. Also, the College of Engineering and Al-Dhbayani neighborhood were targeted by machine guns.

Additionally, Saudi-UAE warplanes flew over 50th Street.