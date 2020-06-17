A Twitter Campaign to Expose the United Nations Complicity With Aggression

YemenExtra

A twitter campaign organized by the Yemeni Ministry of Information started last Tuesday under the hashtag: #UNIsAPartnerInKillingChildren

The campaign comes in response to the United Nations’ removal of Saudi aggression from the blacklist of the killing, injuring or abusing children, abducting or recruiting children, denying aid access for children, or targeting schools and hospitals.

Campaigners seek to publish photos and videos documenting crimes of aggression against Yemen’s children, in order to remind the world of these crimes that the United Nations is trying to absolve its perpetrators of.

The ministry called on all activists to seriously interact with the campaign, in a way that ensures the Yemenis’ message reaches various countries of the world