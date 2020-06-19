June/18: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Last Thursday, the US-backed Saudi coalition of aggression continued its raids and shelling against a number of governorates, causing casualties and damage to public and private properties. While in Hodeidah, the west coast of Yemen, the UAE-Saudi invaders, and their mercenaries continued to violate the Sweden ceasefire agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination officers’ operations room monitored 80 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE aggression during the past 24 hours. The violations were: the hovering of eight spy drones over the Khamseen Street, al-Manzhar, Tuhita, al-Jah, al-Jbaliah, Fazaa, the development of combat fortifications in Haiss, 18 breaches were carried out by artillery bombardment, with a number of 37 shells and 54 breaches with shootings using various weapons.

In al-Bayda province, the Saudi-led aggression launched 15 raids on Radman and al-Sawadiyah districts.

In Marib, the Saudi warplanes carried out 9 raids on the Majzar district, and two raids on Hailan mountain in the Sarwah district.

In al-Jawf governorate, the aggression launched 11 airstrikes on the areas of al-Khusf and al-Agsha in Al-Hazm district and Khub wa Al-Sha`f district.

In Hajjah, the 3 raids by Saudi jets were conducted on Haradh and another in the al-Tina area, district of Medi.