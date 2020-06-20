Yemen’s Military Spokesman Reveals Saudi’s Last Week Escalation

YemenExtra

The Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, revealed on Saturday, the escalation of the Saudi-American aggression forces and the number of airstrikes during the past week.

The brigadier general said that the forces of aggression launched during the past week more than 25 offensive operations and infiltrations distributed on the fronts of Marib, Al-Jawf, West Coast, Saada, Al-Bayda and the border.

Saree pointed out that the number of raids carried out by the Saudi-led aggression in the past week amounted to more than 450 raids, which were conducted in Marib, Al-Jawf, Sana’a, Amran, Saada, Hajjah, Al-Bayda, and Yemen’s southern border.

Moreover, Saree stated that the total aggression raids and hostilities from the date of April 9 to date amounted to more than 170 offensive operations, infiltrations and more than 2,391 raids.