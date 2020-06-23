June/ 22: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Monday, the Saudi-American aggression continued its raids and shelling against a number of governorates, causing damage to property as well as violating the cease-fire agreement signed in Sweden regarding Hodeidah coastal province.

In the Al-Bayda governorate, the air forces of the aggression launched 44 raids on Radman, Qaniyah, and Nati districts.

In Marib, a number of Saudi 36 raids were conducted against the Majzar District. In addition, two airstrikes targeted Khub Wa Al Sha`f district in the province of Al-Jawf.

In Hajjah, the Saudi-led coalition of aggression air forces launched 6 raids on the city of Haradh and the Al-Mazraq area.

In addition, the Saudi army also shelled the Tokhaiyya area in the district of Majz in Saada Governorate.

In Hodeidah, the aggression built combat fortifications, west of Maghari village and Haiss district.

Moreover, the aggression forces shelled the Al-Dabiani neighborhood in the 7-Yolio residential area and the airport, while snipers targeted the Al-Dabiani neighborhood.

A source in the Liaison Officers’ Operations Room announced earlier that the forces of aggression had carried out 80 breaches in Hodiedha within the past 24 hours, explaining that among the recorded violations were the hovering of two spy drones over the Al-Jah area, 15 breaches with artillery bombardment by a number of 62 shells and 58 breaches were conducted shotting a barrage of bullets using various weapons and machine-guns.