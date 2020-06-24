June/23: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi Coalition of Aggression continued Yesterday, Tuesday, its bombing and raids on a number of regions and Yemeni governorates as well as its violations against the Sweden ceasefire agreement.

In Hodeidah, an official source reported that the mercenaries of aggression detonated two houses of citizens in the village of Al-Marzqa, in the Al-Jah region, district of Beit Al-Faqih. In addition, it shelled with more than 13 Katyusha rockets and artillery shells, citizens’ homes in the center of Al-Jah within the aforementioned district.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room, in Hodeidah,

recorded 94 breaches by the Saudi-UAE aggression mercenaries on the frontlines in the province during the past 24 hours, which included 26 breaches with rocket and artillery shelling, 64 breaches with a barrage of bullets using various weapons, the hovering of two warplanes in the atmosphere of Haiss, and the flight of two spy drones over the 50th Street and Kilo-16.

In Saada, northern Yemen, a child died from injuries in a Saudi missile, artillery bombardment that was carried out last week in the bordering district of Shada. Additionally, the fighter jets of the coalition of aggression launched two raids on the Zahir district and a raid on the Kataf district.

In Marib governorate, the aggression warplanes launched 19 raids on the Majzar district during the past hours.

In Al-Bayda Governorate, the aggression forces launched 20 raids on Radman and Na`at as well as Qaniyah districts during the past 24 hours.

In Hajjah governorate, the aggression launched 5 raids on the city of Haradh and the Al-Mazraq area.

In Al-Jawf governorate, two Saudi airstrikes targeted the Khub-Wa-Al-Sha`f district.