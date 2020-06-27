June/26: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) On Friday, continued its airstrikes and shelling in a number of Yemeni governorates, causing damage to property. In Hodeidah, violations by the mercenaries of the UAE mercenaries were committed against the cease-fire agreement of Sweden.

In Al-Bayda Governorate, the aggression launched 24 raids on a number of districts, noting that one of its airstrikes was launched near a health isolation center in Afar Customs.

In the Marib governorate, the aggression carried out 18 raids on the district of Majzr.

In the Hajjah governorate, the air force of the Saudi-led aggression targeted with four raids the Hiran district, while two other raids were conducted on Haradh.

In the governorate of Saada, the warplanes of the aggression launched a raid in the al-Fra’ area in the Kattaf district and another south of the Mezhat junction in Harf Sufyan district, Amran governorate.

In the coastal province of Hodeidha, two houses were burned down as a result of the bombardment taken place by the UAE-Saudi mercenaries using heavy and medium weapons against the besieged city of al-Durayhimi. It also shelled separate areas within the city of Hodeidah.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room reported earlier that the aggression forces had carried out 88 breaches on the Hodeidah fronts during the past 24 hours, explaining that the breaches were as follows: the hovering of 4 espionage drones over the airspace of the 50th Street and Haiss district, 35 breaches by bombarding with 90 shells using artilleries, and 48 breaches with various weapons.