Talks of a Saudi-Desired Peace Is Propaganda: Abdel Salam
YemenExtra
The head of the national delegation, Mohamed Abdel Salam, confirmed today, Saturday, that the talks about Saudi Arabia’s readiness for peace in Yemen are just American and British propaganda, and that aggressive war is being waged against Yemen with the command and weapons of the US and UK.
” The Aggression and the siege are a negation of peace, which can be achieved only if its contradictories end and the talk about Saudi Arabia’s readiness for peace in Yemen is merely American-British propaganda that promotes baseless illusions,” Abdel Salam said on his official Twitter account.
Moreover, he addressed US and British officials, saying: ” You are the aggression and it under your command, and with your weapons, an aggressive war has been waged against Yemen, and your kind are not worthy to talk about peace.”
العدوان والحصار نفيٌ للسلام، ولن يكون إلا بزوال نقيضه، والحديث المتداول عن جهوزية سعودية للسلام في اليمن مجرد دعاية أمريكية بريطانية تروج لأوهام لا أساس لها من الصحة، ونقول لهم العدوان أنتم وتحت إمرتكم وبأسلحتكم تُشن الحرب العدوانية على اليمن، ومثلكم ليس أهلا للحديث عن السلام.
— محمد عبدالسلام (@abdusalamsalah) June 27, 2020