Warning of Humanitarian catastrophe is worst that have been threat Yemeni “In still silence by the International community”

YEMEN-EXTRA – In defiance undisguised to conventions international and, the aggression coalition -led the Saudi to intensify restrictions on tens of ships loaded with oil derivatives and preventing there from entry into the port of Hodeidah, west of Yemen. They reflected it’s o

f repercussions in general of the still situation of humanitarian, in silence by International.

Despite constant referrals and admit for the necessity of oil ships entering a catastrophic crisis in the country, aggressive countries persist to blockade and detain oil ships arbitrarily and outright.

Abusive practices

The negative repercussions of the blockade and piracy have carried out by the aggression alliance forces off. The sea has added to the deterioration of the disaster and the rates of diseases and epidemics that have killed civilians as a result of preventing oil derivatives from reaching the Yemenis.

And, the Minister of Oil and Minerals, Ahmed Abdullah Dares, have held the United Nations fully responsible for those practices that have been threatening a real humanitarian catastrophe, especially in light of the current situation and the Corona pandemic.

figures and Facts

And, last Sunday, the Yemeni Oil Company announced that the aggression coalition continued to detain (21) oil and home’s gas ships that have official entry permits to the port of Hodeidah by the United Nations before.

The CEO of the company, Ammar Al-Adrai, explained that the quantities currently available in the petroleum stations are not enough for days … warning of a humanitarian catastrophe, as the most service sectors, especially hospitals,

they will stop performing their services.

Al-Adharai said during the press conference organized by the company, in front of the United Nations Office in Sana’a, entitled “Continued arbitrary detention of oil derivative vessels with active international participation (facts and figures)” that “the situation started sounding the alarm and we are on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe that history has never seen before as a result Alliance of aggression in the detention of oil derivative ships.

Stock .. in critical stages

A statement delivered by the oil company branch in Al-Hodeidah governorate to the United Nations office yesterday, Tuesday, affirmed that the continuation of crises of oil derivatives and their repercussions has become a weapon for the aggressive countries to increase the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The statement pointed out that the stock available at the company’s branch installations of gasoline and diesel has reached a critical stage and it is not sufficient to supply the most vital sectors and services.

healthy situation worsens

On the health sector level, which is considered the most affected humanitarian sector due to the persistent suffocating siege on Yemen. The diesel needs of hospitals are one million five hundred thousand liters per month, not to mention the needs of private health facilities and health units.

According to the Ministry of Public Health and Population, the continuation of the blockade and the detention of oil derivatives ships may exacerbate the health situation and increase its problems, in addition to the shelling and direct destruction it has caused.

Agriculture – Crop production has stopped

The crisis of derivatives did not stop at health facilities, but its effects also extended to the agricultural sector, while the General Corporation for the Development and Production of Grain announced the provision of 327 thousand liters of diesel as an ambulance stock to farmers in many of governorates. .. However, many farmers stopped producing Crops due to the unavailability of diesel.

In the context, the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation warned earlier of “a catastrophic situation that threatens the agricultural sector and the most important sources of food security as a result of the seizure of oil derivative ships” … stressing that this will negatively affect the production of crops that depend on Irrigation water from wells, stressing “the necessity of providing oil derivatives for the operation of various equipment and machinery; Providing farmers with their fuel needs to alleviate their suffering and assist them in marketing and selling their crops.

350 factories threatened with stoppage

The crisis has also thrust the economic side into all sectors, including those in the industrial, service, and consumer sectors, and to compensate for the risk of losses that prevent the entry of derivatives into the country.

According to previous official statistics, more than 350 factories threatened to stop work due to the crisis, in addition to the loss of more than 980 thousand workers to their livelihoods.

Comprehensive stop

A blatant collective punishment to which the Yemeni people are subjected by the aggression alliance, which requires the international community to have a clear position on that and the alarm of the imminent danger unless the aggression alliance immediately stops preventing fuel from reaching civilians, and the health, electricity, water, transport, and agricultural sectors. Communications, factories, and various productive sectors and sectors.

Starvation policies

And statements issued by civil society organizations and unions in Yemen condemned the United Nations silence on those arbitrary practices of the aggression alliance and its continued detention of oil derivative ships.

Meanwhile, Yemeni activists launched, on Tuesday evening, a wide campaign of tweets on the social networking site “Twitter” about the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe resulting from preventing the entry of oil derivative ships into Yemen .. condemning the continued American-Saudi aggression in exacerbating the suffering of the Yemeni people.

The activists held the aggression alliance responsible for the crimes it commits against the right of the Yemeni people and their insistence in narrowing the screws on them and exacerbating their suffering since the beginning of the aggression against Yemen.

They considered that the aggression alliance ignored the suffering of the Yemenis, showing the extent of its violation of international humanitarian law and other laws of war, by its attempts to use the policy of starvation intentionally as a means to kneel the Yemeni people since the duration of the aggression.

