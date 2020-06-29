Saudi-Backed Mercenaries Commit a Massacre on the Suby’an Family in Marib

YemenExtra

Four citizens from the Al-Suby’an family were killed today in Wadi Ubaida, Ma’rib governorate by the Saudi aggression mercenaries.

The Yemeni News Agency (Saba) quoted a local source, confirming the killing of Sheikh Muhsin Salih Suby’an along with three of his brothers, and the injury of others, after a heavy attack by the Saudi mercenaries on their homes in Wadi Ubaidah.

The source pointed out that the mercenaries robbed and burned their homes after killing them. The reason was because of Suby’an family’s stance that refuses the presence of the Saudi aggression, and the violations of the Islah militia against the civilians within Marib province.