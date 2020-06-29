The UN Talks About the Humanitarian Crisis Without Saying Who’s Fault: Health Spokesman

YemenExtra

Ministry of Health spokesperson, Dr. Youssef Al-Hadhri, said that the aggression’s detention of fuel vessels has critically reflected the health situation, and thousands of patients’ lives are at risk.

In statements to the Al-Masirah Arabic channel, Dr. Hadhri indicated that the United Nations is providing statistics regarding the crisis of the health situation in Yemen while ignoring its cause and who to blame.

The health spokesman noted that the UN envoy has not acted upon the seizure of the fuel tankers by the Saud aggression for more than 20 days, neglecting the threats it poses to the health section in Yemen.