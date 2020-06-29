UAE-Saudi Forces Injure Two Civilians by Targeting Their Home in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

A child and a woman were seriously wounded on Monday as a result of the UAE mercenaries targeting of their house in the al-Durayhimi district in the western coastal province of Hodeidah, hours after killing a girl called Awsal Shukri.

Our source reported from the aforementioned governorate of a UAE-Saudi mercenary targeting on a house located in the village of Al-Jarba-Al-Olaya in Al-Durayhimi district, which resulted in injuring heavily a girl and a woman.

It should be noted that earlier today, a two-year-old girl Awsal Shukri, was killed after the UAE mercenaries affiliated with the Saudi aggression (Colation) targeted homes of civilians with shells and machine guns on the 50th street, east of the city.