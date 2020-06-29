June/28: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The Saudi-led aggression (coalition) continued last Sunday, June 28th, to carry out raids on several Yemeni governorates, which launched 47 raids on the governorates of Saada, Marib, al-Jawf, and al-Bayda. Also, Violations against the ceasefire agreement of Hodeidah kept ongoing by the UAE mercenaries, as well as targeting the besieged city of al-Durayhimi as it closes its second year since the beginning of the siege.

In Marib: 3 raids by the aggression targeted the Mahlia, a raid targeted the Abediya district, 11 airstrikes on the Majzar district, and 7 raids on the Madghal district and Saleb in the Majzar district.

In Al-Bayda: Saudi warplanes carried out 7 raids on the Qaniya area, including a raid that targeted one of the villages in the Radman district, resulting in heavy damage to the houses in that village.

In Al-Jawf, the Saudi-led air force launches 8 raids on the Al-Lebanat Camp in Al-Hazm district and two raids on the Khub Wa Al-Sha`f district.

In Saada, two airstrikes targeted the Al-Zahir district.

Moreover, the forces of the Saudi-UAE aggression continued their violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah, where they targeted the besieged city of Al-Durayhimi by artillery shells and various weapons, which resulted in the damage of the citizens’ homes.

The aggression mercenaries also bombarded with guided missiles and mortars, separate locations in 50th Street, outskirts of Hodeidah.