July/3: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The Saudi aggression on Yemen, backed by the US and UK, has continued on Friday in launching airstrikes and shelling a number of Yemeni governorates, which caused heavy damage to property. In addition, the UAE violations against the ceasefire agreement of Hodeidah, which was approved in the Swedish capital, Stockholm was violated by the mercenaries affiliated with the UAE and the kingdom.

In the Marib governorate, nine raids by the Saudi aggression (Coalition) targeted the districts of Mahlia and Al-Abdiya, while the other 9 raids were carried out on the Najd Al-Ataq in the Sarwah districts and the Salab area within the district of Majzar.

In the Al-Jawf governorate, the Saudi-US warplanes conducted 12 raids on different areas within the district of Al-Hazm district.

In the Al-Bayda governorate, the aggression air forces launched two airstrikes on the Al-Sawadiyah district.

Saudi-led warplanes also targeted and destroyed, with three raids, communications station in the Beni Suwid area located in the Majz district within the northern province of Saada. Additionally, two raids targeted the city of Haradh in the Hajjah governorate.

In Al-Hodeidah governorate, a military bulldozer operated by the mercenaries developed combat fortifications in the northern area of the besieged city of al-Durayhimi.

A source reported form the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room that the forces of aggression had committed 55 violations on the Hodeidah fronts during the past 24 hours, explaining that among the violations were the creation of combat fortifications near 50th Street, 16 breaches with artillery shelling by 117 shells and 38 breaches with various weapons.