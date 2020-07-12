Children and Women Killed After Saudi Raids Target Their Home in Hajjah

YemenExtra

The Saudi-led aggression (coalition) targeted a house in Hajjah today, Sunday, which resulted in the killing of 10 women and children in total, while two others were wounded, in a preliminary outcome of the crime committed by the Saudi military jets on the house of a citizen named Nayef Megally in the Wesha district.

The source from the Hajjah province confirmed that there are still ongoing searches for any survivors left under the rubble of the destroyed house. Additionally, it was noted that all of the found dead bodies were of children and women only.

The source pointed out the rescue teams were able to retrieve two wounded people from the rubble of the destroyed house.

It is worth noting that on May 7, 4 citizens were killed, among them a child, and another was wounded in a bombardment of the Saudi-American aggression in the al-Jer area within Abs district, Hajjah governorate.