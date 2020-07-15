July/14: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Tuesday, the Saudi-American aggression (coalition) continued its bombing and raids on a number of governorates, while its mercenaries in Hodeidah continued in breaching the ceasefire agreement.

In Saada, an elderly woman died of wounds sustained by Saudi artillery and missile shelling on the villages in Shada. Moreover, the Saudi jets conducted an airstrike in the al-Ferr area in the Ketaf district.

In Marib province, the warplanes of the Saudi aggression carried out 16 raids on the districts of Majzar and Madghal within the past 24 hours.

In Al-Jawf governorate, an airstrike targeted the Khub Wa Al-Sha`f district that was launched by Saudi military aircraft

In the western coastal province of Hodeidah, an official source reported that the mercenaries of the UAE-Saudi aggression bombed the property of citizens in the Al Jabaliya, district of Tuhita, with 10 Katyusha rockets and 8 artillery shells. Additionally, the mercenary forces targeted several neighborhoods within 7-Yolio and 50th Street in the outskirts of Hodeidah city with various machine guns and heavy weapons.

Moreover, the Liaison and Coordination officers’ operations room recorded more than 100 breaches by the mercenaries of the coalition of aggression in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours. 51 breaches were committed by missile and artillery shelling with a number of 398 rockets and shells, 40 breaches with various weapons, and the hovering of 10 warplanes over the airspace of Hodeidah, Kilo 16 and Al-Manzhar as well as the use of a spy drone.