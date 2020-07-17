Chinese mission: China resolutely supporting JCPOA

YemenExtra

“In marking the 5th anniv of the conclusion of #JCPOA, China will, no matter how int’l situation evolves, stand on the right side of history & resolutely support JCPOA in a concerted effort w/ other parties to advance the political & diplomatic resolution of Iranian nuclear issue,” Chinese diplomatic mission wrote on its Twitter account.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying described Iran as a friendly country, saying China attaches importance to deepening relations with Iran.

“Iran is a friendly nation enjoying normal exchange and cooperation with China,” she added.

Meanwhile, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Policy and Security Affairs Josep Borrell in his Op-ed underlined the fact that Iran nuclear deal is under pressure, adding that it is urgent need to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“Today, the JCPOA is under great pressure on multiple fronts. I am convinced that action to preserve it is not just necessary but urgent, for at least two reasons. First, it took more than 12 years for the international community and Iran to bridge their differences and conclude a deal. If the JCPOA is lost, no other comprehensive or effective alternative will be waiting around the corner,” Borrell said.

