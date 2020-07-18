July/17: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday, on Friday, the US-backed Saudi-led coalition (aggression) continued its raids and shelling in a number of governorates that resulted in damage to property. While in Hodeidah, the mercenaries of the Saudi-UAE aggression kept on violating the ceasefire agreement of Hodeidah that was previously agreed upon between rivals in Sweden’s capital.

In Marib governorate, the US-backed Saudi coalition of aggression carried out 11 airstrikes on the districts of Majzar, Al-Abdiya, and Sarwah.

In Al-Jawf, two raids by the Saudi air force targeted the Leebnat area within the Hazm district.

In Al-Bayda province, the aggression conducted two raids on the district of Nata.

Three Saudi raids targeted the city of Haradh, in the Hajjah Governorate.

In the coastal province of Hodeidah, a house of a citizen in the besieged city of al-Durayhimi was burned due to the artillery shelling of the forces affiliated with the UAE-Saudi aggression.

Moreover, the Saudi-UAE mercenary forces bombed with Katyusha rockets and various machine guns residential neighborhoods within 50th Street, the College of Engineering, Haiss district.

Moreover, it also breached the Hodeidah ceasefire agreement by hovering over the city of Hodeidah and its environs with its warplanes.

A source reported form the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room that the UAE-Saudi aggression forces had committed 88 violations in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours. The source explained that the violations were the hovering of warplanes of the Saudi-UAE aggression over the Haiss district as well as 6 spy drones over the area Kilo-16, Al-Manzhar and the city of Hodeidah. 26 violations were committed with a number of 86 rockets and missiles bombing with artillery and 55 breaches using different kinds of weapons.