YPC: Continued Detention of Petroleum Ships An unprecedented Catastrophe

The Yemeni Oil Company launched a humanitarian appeal for assistance on Friday due to a lack of oil derivatives.

In a statement, the company called on it to international humanitarian organizations and the international community to shoulder their responsibilities to avoid the humanitarian disaster in Yemen due to that .

For his part, the director of Ammar Al-Adri Company said that 25 million Yemenis are at risk because of the depletion of oil derivatives and the United Nations and the coalition of Arab countries being held responsible for the lives of Yemenis, especially the sick, in all hospitals.So Preventing will lead to complete paralysis in the movement of traffic as more than 80,000 cargo carriers, 70,000 public transportation and half a million private transportation will stop. He stressed that the agricultural sector will face a major problem due to the depletion of the quantities of oil and agricultural crops that will be destroyed, and that the entire agricultural season will be lost.