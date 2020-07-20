July/19: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The US-backed Saudi-led coalition (aggression) continued to carry out its raids on various Yemeni governorates, where more than 25 raids targeted the governorates of Al-Bayda, Hajjah and Marib last Sunday, July 19, 2020. Additionally, UAE-Saudi paid mercenaries in Hodeidah kept on violating the ceasefire agreement Hodeidah, according to the Stockholm Agreement.

In Marib, the warplanes of the Saudi-led aggression targeted with 15 raids, the Salab area in the Majzer district as well as the al-Ataq region in the district of Sarawah.

In Al-Bayda: Three raids by US-Saudi fighters targeted the Nateh district.

In Hajjah: A number of four raids by the Saudi jets were conducted on the Al-Tina area within Medi district, 3 raids on civilians’ farms in the Al-Jar area, Abs district.

In the coastal province of Hodeidah, UAE-Saudi mercenaries launched Katyusha rockets and artillery shells on the besieged city of al-Durayhimi. Moreover, they used artillery shells and various weapons and machine guns in targeting the al-Dhabyani neighborhood, 50th Street, and the College of Engineering in the suburbs of Hodeidah.

In Saada, the Saudi border guards launched a missile, artillery shelling against populated villages in the Razih district.