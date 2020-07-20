MOH Warns of Yemen’s Upcoming Catastrophe Due to Blockade on Oil Tankers
YemenExtra
The Yemeni Ministry of Health has warned of a major humanitarian tragedy that is about to happen within the upcoming few days if the Saudi blockade against oil tankers continues, revealing expected statistics and information about the approaching catastrophic crisis.
“We in the Ministry of Health warn of a major tragedy that will soon take place if the situation continues as it is for a few days to come and the United Nations and the international community have not reacted upon this matter and carry out its humanitarian responsibilities.,” the Ministry of Health warned in a statement published yesterday, Sunday.
The statement stressed that the seizure of oil derivative ships has already affected the health sector greatly, and warns of a more severe humanitarian catastrophe than ever before.
Moreover, the statement of Yemen’s Ministry of Health held the United Nations and the state leaders participating in the Saudi aggression the full humanitarian responsibility for all the consequences resulting from preventing the entry of petroleum tankers. The statement appealed to the United Nations, the international community, Islamic countries and all of the world’s free people to do whatever is possible to end the siege and enable the oil ships to reach the port of Hodeidah.