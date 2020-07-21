Saada Tribes Condemn the Crimes of Saudi Aggression and Its Mercenaries on Yemenis

YemenExtra

The tribes along the bordering district of Shada within the Saada governorate condemned the crimes committed by the US-backed Saudi Aggression (coalition) and the Islah mercenaries in the governorates of Marib, Al-Jawf, and Hajjah.

The tribes denounced, in a tribal meeting, today, Tuesday, the continued aggression and its seizure on oil derivative ships and preventing their entry into the port of Hodeidah.

The attendees declared a tribal mobilization to protect the country from the Saudi aggression and its paid mercenaries on the ground, calling on all tribes to fully mobilize and support the fronts with money, men and equipment.