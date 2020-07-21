July/20: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Monday, July/20, the US-backed Saudi-led coalition (aggression) continued its raids and shelling against a number of governorates, which resulted in damage to property. In addition, the Saudi-UAE aggression continued in violating the ceasefire truce agreement of Hodeidah.

In the Western province of Hodeidah, a citizen was shot and killed by Saudi-UAE mercenaries in Al-Jabaliya, Tuhita district. They also targeted with artillery and machine guns civilians’ homes and farms within the same aforementioned district.

Moreover, the mercenaries affiliated with the Saudi-UAE aggression targeted the airport, the Dhabyani area, the College of Engineering, and Sana’a Street, while artillery and machineguns were fired in the villages of Al-Shajn and Al-Dafash in the outskirts of the besieged city of al-Durayhimi. It also targeted the al-Durayhimi with 12 artillery shells while the aggression spy drones were monitoring the area.

A source from the Liaison Officers’ Operations room announced that the aggression forces had committed 99 breaches in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours. The Liaison officers explained that the violations were the hovering of 9 spy drones over the airspace of Haiss, Al-Manzhar, Kilo-16, Al-Hodeidah city and al-Durayhimi, 19 breaches with over 105 artillery shells, and 71 breaches using different kinds of weapons.

In the Marib governorate, the warplanes of the aggression launched 4 raids on the districts of Majzar and Sarwah, and a raid in the al-Jawf province, which targeted the Al-Hazm district.