Coalition perpetrates 90 violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room for monitoring violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah governorate recorded 90 breaches committed by the Saudi-led coalition in only 24 hours.

A source in the operations room stated on Monday that among the violations was the flight of nine spy planes in the airspace of Hodeidah city and Hays district and two others over al-Faza area.

The violations also consisted of 14 breaches that involved launching 100 artillery shells while another 65 breaches included the usage of various firearms.

On Sunday, the operations room monitored 105 violations of the Sweden agreement perpetrated by the US-backed coalition forces in Hodeidah.