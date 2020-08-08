Aug/6: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Last Thursday, August-6-2020, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) continued to launch raids and bomb a number of governorates, leaving casualties as well as causing damage to public and private property. In addition, the Saudi aggression in Hodeidah keeps violating the ceasefire agreement of Hodeidah.

In Al-Jawf, 20 citizens were killed and 8 others injured, most of whom were women and children, in a fresh crime by the Saudi aggression planes, which targeted them with four raids in the Al-Maatara area in the Khub Washa`f district.

In Marib, the Saudi-American aggression launched a raid on the Sarwah district.

In Saada, a number of 3 Saudi raids targeted the Al-Fer area in the Kataf district.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 84 violations. Those violations include the creation of combat fortifications in Al Jabaliya, the hovering of 3 spy drones and 16 of them were committed with missile and artillery shelling.

The mercenaries affiliated with the UAE-Saudi aggression fired 3 Katyusha rockets at Sanaa Street, Land Park and the airport.

Moreover, they also fired a number of artillery shells and used machine guns in targeting the Dabyani, the Engineering College, and 50 Street.

It also carried out artillery shelling on the village of Al-Dahfish in the outskirts of Al-Durayhimi.