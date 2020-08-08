Aug/7: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Friday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) in Yemen continued to launch raids and bombings a number of provinces, which resulted in a civilian’s death and property damage. Also, in the coastal province of Hodeidah, the Saudi aggression continued to violate the ceasefire agreement that was previously agreed upon by rivals in Sweden, Stockholm.

In Saada, a citizen was killed as a result of intense Saudi missile and artillery shelling on the Baqim bordering district.

In Al-Jawf province, Saudi warplanes carried out 4 raids on the Al-Khosaf area in Al-Hazm district.

As for Al-Bayda province, US-backed Saudi air force launched two raids on Nati`district.

In Al-Hodeidah, citizens’ homes in the besieged city of Al-Durayhimi were damaged after they were subjected to a bombardment by the Saudi-UAE mercenaries with a number of 24 artillery shells and 20 rocket-propelled grenades. Moreover, 57 artillery shells were launched by the aggression mercenaries at Al-Adyen Triangle and East of Haiss.

The Saudi-UAE forces and mercenaries in Hodeidah attacked, with artillery and automatic weapons, the al-Zafaran area in Kilo-16.

A source from the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced earlier that the forces of aggression committed 91 violations in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours. The officers explained that the among the violations were the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Durayhimi and Al-Mashhar, the flight of a spy drone in the airspace of Al-Durayhimi, 29 violations with artillery shelling using more than 200 shells, and 59 violations using various weapons.