Aug./8: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Last Saturday, August/8/2020, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continued to launch raids and bombings on a number of governorates, leaving victims and causing damage to public and private property. In addition, the UAE-Saudi invaders and their mercenaries in Hodeidah continued to violate the ceasefire agreement of Sweden.

In the coastal Yemeni province of Hodeidah, a woman was killed as a result of heavy machine gun firing by the forces of aggression in the Al-Jah Al-A’la area within Beit Al-Faqih district.

Meanwhile, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 158 violations committed by the Saudi forces, including two strikes by a combat drone on al-Durayhimi, the killing of a woman in al-Jah after targeting the area with bullets, the hovering of spy drones over the airspace of al-Durayhimi. Moreover, 47 violations were committed with missile and artillery shelling, and 107 violations using various types of weapons.

In Marib, the Saudi-led warplanes carried out a raid on the Sarwah district.

In Saada, the 3 Saudi raids targeted the al-Fer area in the Kataf district.

In Al-Bayda, the US-backed Saudi jets launched a raid on the Natih district.