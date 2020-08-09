Three Ethiopian Immigrants Killed by Saudi-Mercenaries Bombing in Marib

YemeExtra

Three Ethiopian immigrants were killed today, Sunday, after artillery shelling in Yemen’s Marb province by the mercenaries of the Saudi-American aggression (Coalition).

A number of three Ethiopian immigrants in the Aqabat Al-Rakheem area, the Mahalia district, were killed as a result of artillery shelling by the Saudi mercenaries on the main road, an official reported.

This comes in the context of the crimes and attacks committed by the aggression forces and its mercenaries against civilians in various Yemeni regions, in light of international silence.