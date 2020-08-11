MOH: 256 Dead and Injured Due to Torrential Rains in Yemen

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Public Health announced the death and injury of more than 256 people and the demolition and damage of more than 262 residential and service facilities during the current rainy season, which Yemen has not witnessed for decades.

The operations of the Ministry of Health made it clear in a statement that the number of victims of the recent rains in the governorates as a result of the torrents, who were transferred to hospitals, amounted to 255, including 131 deaths and 124 injured.

The ministry indicated, “106 residential homes and private and public facilities have been totally damaged or destroyed, and 156 partially, as of August 7, of which were swept away by torrential rains, and some were destroyed as a result of falling rain.”