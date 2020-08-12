August 11: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday, on August 11, 2020, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continued its bombing and airstrikes on a number of areas, leaving casualties behind. The Saudi-led aggression also kept on violating the ceasefire agreement of Hodeidah.

In Al-Hudaydah governorate, a citizen was killed and 11 others were wounded, including 6 children, as a result of two artillery shells launched by the forces of the Saudi-UAE aggression in the Al-Jah Al-A’la, district of Beit Al-Faqih. The aggression forces also targeted the Al-Jabaliya area within the al-Tuhita district with artillery shells.

For its part, The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 97 violations committed by the aggression forces in Hodeidah fronts within the past 24 hours. The violations included the flight of two warplanes over the airspace of Haiss, the flight of two spy drones in the airspace of Al-Durayhimi, 20 violations conducted using missile and artillery shells, and 73 violations with different kinds of weapons.

In the Saada governorate, the aggression targeted populated villages in the Munabbah border district, while the aggression warplanes launched an air raid on the Baqim district.

In Al-Jawf, the Saudi aerial force carried out 4 raids on the Khub-Wa-Alsh’af district.

In the governorate of Marib, 5 raids were launched on the Mahliya district by the aggression.

In Al-Bayda governorate, US-Saudi jets launched 5 raids on the Qifah area in the district of Qurayshia.

It is worth mentioning that a military source stated that the aggression warplanes launched 18 raids during the past hours, which were distributed in Al-Jawf, Al-Bayda, Marib, Amran and Asir.