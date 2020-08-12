A Civilian Gets Injured by Saudi Forces Shooting

YemenExtra

Today, Wednesday, a citizen was wounded by the mercenaries shootings in Hodeidah Governorate.

A citizen was injured by the Saudi-UAE invaders and their mercenaries’ fire in the Al-Jah Al-A’la area, district of Beit Al-Faqih.

It is worth mentioning that yesterday, a citizen was killed and 11 others were wounded, including 6 children, after the Saudi-UAE mercenaries launched two artillery shells in the Al-Jah Al-A’la in the Beit Al-Faqih District.