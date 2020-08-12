Two UNICEF Cargo Planes Arrive at Sana’a Airport

YemenExtra

Today, Wednesday, two cargo planes arrived at Sanaa International Airport, carrying more than 41 tons of medical supplies belonging to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The two aircraft, model 727, obtained air navigation services and facilities that are found within international airports.

The crew of the two aircraft praised the navigational services and the technical and operational readiness of Sana’a International Airport, pointing out that Sana’a Airport is capable of receiving all types of aircraft due to its operational and technical equipment in accordance with international specifications.

A specialized medical team at Sana’a International Airport sprayed and sterilized the two shipments as part of precautionary measures to combat the Coronavirus.