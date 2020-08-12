PM and UN Coordinator Discuss Various Humanitarian Aspects

YemenExtra

Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor affirmed that removing Saudi Arabia from the “list of shame” for violators of children’s rights was a shameful action taken by the United Nations and the international community, and gives the Saudi-led aggression (coalition) the green light to continue committing crimes against the Yemeni children and women.

A meeting with the Prime Minister, last Wednesday, in Sanaa, was held with the United Nations Resident Representative and Humanitarian Coordinator, Lise Grande, in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister for Security and Defense Affairs, Lieutenant General Jalal Al-Ruwaishan, the Ministers of Education Yahya Al-Houthi, Dr. Hamid Al-Mazjaji and Abdulaziz Al-Bakir.

According to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), a number of issues related to the humanitarian and livelihood aspects of the Yemeni people were discussed, foremost of which is the Saudi aggression’s continued detention of oil derivative ships and its disregard for international laws and conventions, especially humanitarian law.

He referred to the catastrophic effects of some organizations operating in Yemen for reducing their support and humanitarian interventions, at a time when the human tragedy experienced by the Yemeni people are in a continued deterioration and aggravation as a result of the continued Saudi military aggression and siege.

Moreover, the meeting discussed the stranded Safer oil tanker, which contains about one and a half million tons of oil derivatives that could leak or explode at any moment, which threatens of an upcoming environmental disaster that will affect the Red Sea.

Regarding this issue, it was emphasized and discussed the role played by the National Salvation Government and their vast efforts to solve this problem, in contrast to what the other side promotes about the national team obstructing the arrival of the maintenance team, which is confirmed by documents and correspondence with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Additionally, the meeting went on discussing damages caused by the torrential rains during the past days and the role that the United Nations and its specialized organizations should take to support the concerned authorities in overcoming the damages left by the torrents, in the forefront of UNESCO to protect the old city of Sana’a and other historical cities, especially the cities of Zabid and Shibam Hadramout.