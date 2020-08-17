Israeli occupation forces attack different areas north and south of Gaza Strip

Occupied Jerusalem, The Israeli occupation forces on Monday launched attacks against different areas north and south of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Wafa News Agency said that the occupation forces shelled with artillery different areas in Beit Hanoun north of the Strip and in Khan Younis to the south causing material damage to the Palestinians’ houses and properties.

Eleven Palestinians have been wounded, in addition to causing huge damage to the Palestinians’ houses and properties due to the continued attacks launched by the occupation forces for the eight straight day on different areas in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Source:- SANA