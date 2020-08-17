Two Palestinians injured by Israeli occupation fire in occupied Jerusalem, Bethlehem

Occupied Jerusalem, A Palestinian man was injured on Monday by the Israeli occupation fire north of occupied Jerusalem City.

Maan News Agency mentioned that the Israeli occupation forces stationed at Qalandia checkpoint north of occupied Jerusalem opened fire on 60-year-old disabled Palestinian man as he was injured.

In the same context, a Palestinian young man was injured Monday when the Israeli occupation forces opened fire on him in Bethlehem city in the West Bank.

Wafa News Agency said that one of the checkpoints of the Israeli occupation at the northern entrance of the city opened fire on a Palestinian young man aged 18 as he was wounded in the foot.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces on Monday arrested eight Palestinians in different areas in the West Bank.

Wafa News Agency said that the occupation forces stormed the cities of Hebron and Nablus and the towns of Ananta in occupied Jerusalem, and al-Sahour and al- Dawha in Bethlehem and Az-Zawiya in Salfit, and arrested eight Palestinians.

source:- SANA