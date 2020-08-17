President Putin discusses situation in Syria and Libya with Erdogan
Moscow,Russian President, Vladimir Putin on Monday discussed with President of the Turkish regime, RecepTayyip Erdogan, the situation in Syria and Libya.
According to Sputnik News Agency, the Kremlin said in a statement that President Putin made a phone call with Erdogan, during which talks dealt with the necessity of increasing coordination to achieve agreements and understandings about the de-escalation zone in Idleb.
source:-SANA