August 17: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Today, Monday, August 17, 2020, the US-backed Saudi-led Aggression (coalition) on Yemen continued to carry out airstrikes and bombing a number of governorates. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi aggression continued to violate the ceasefire agreement of Hodeidah, which was agreed upon in Sweden, Stockholm.

In the governorate of Marib, the Aggression launched 12 raids in the Serwah district and two others in the districts of Mahlia and Majzar.

In Al-Jawf, the warplanes of the Aggression launched two raids on the Khub-Wa-shaf district.

As for Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE forces used artillery and various machine guns in targeting 50th Street, Al-Dabiani, and the College of Engineering.

A source from the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced that the forces of aggression had carried out 185 violations during the past 24 hours, explaining that the violations included the hovering of 12 spy drones in the airspace of Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya and Haiss, in addition to 20 violations committed with missile-artillery shelling, and 153 violations with different weapons.