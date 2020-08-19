Yemen’s Forces Liberate Massive Areas From ISIS and Al-Qaeda Militia: Spokesperson

YemenExtra

The spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, announced last Tuesday, the elimination of the presence of aggression in the Walad Rabie district and its surroundings in Al-Bayda governorate, which was under the control of takfiri groups, after a large military operation by the Yemeni Armed Forces.

During a military statement, broadcasted on all Yemeni national channels, the spokesman of the armed forces confirmed the death, injury and the arrest of more than 250 takfiri militants, and the destruction of 12 camps and gatherings of them during the military operation in Walad Rabie.

He also confirmed the liberation of 1,000 square kilometers, the seizure of large quantities of weapons, and the discovery of hundreds of suicide belts and explosive devices.

He pointed out that the Saudi-led aggression (coalition) supported its mercenaries, from the so-called “ISIS” and “Al Qaeda”, with dozens of airstrikes, in addition to assisting them financially and backing them with arms.

The statement of the armed forces praised the prominent and honorable role of the tribes of the districts of Quraysh, Walad Rabie and all the people of Al-Bayda who played a role in supporting the army and the popular committees to purify their areas from the takfiri elements (ISIS and al-Qaeda) despite the great support from the countries of the US and the Saudi kingdom.

He pointed out that the details regarding the qualitative military operation in Walad Rabie in Al-Bayda will be revealed in the coming few days.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree concluded the statement by affirming that the armed forces will continue to carry out their military operations until the liberation of the Republic of Yemen lands and the achievement of independence.