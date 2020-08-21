Hamas Says Occupation ‘Must Pay Price’ as Israeli Warplanes Strike Gaza

Hamas Palestinian Resistance Movement warned on Friday that the Zionist occupation must pay the price of the continued aggression on Palestine, few hours after Israeli warplanes struck the Gaza strip.

In a statement on Friday morning, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said the Resistance movement will not hesitate to retaliate for Israeli attacks.

“The resistance’s response makes it clear that it would not hesitate to conduct a campaign against Israel if the escalation and bombing continue,” read the statement.

“Israel must bear the consequences and pay the price for the continued aggression on Gaza, the tightening of the siege, the disruption of the lives of the residents and the bombing of resistance facilities.”

Earlier, Israeli warplanes launched several strikes, hitting several targets in the besieged enclave overnight into Friday morning.

Occupation military said the warplanes struck several military targets belonging to Hamas, including underground infrastructure, after three rockets were launched from Gaza into occupied territories on Thursday.

Source: Agencies,Almanarwebsite