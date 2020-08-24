Aug. 23: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

The warplanes of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) in Yemen continued to launch their raids on a number of governorates, as the aggression’s raids reached 20 airstrikes yesterday on Sunday, August 23, 2020, most of which targeted the Al-Jawf governorate. While in the Hodeidah coastal province, the aggression forces continued to violate the ceasefire agreement that was signed in Sweden between rivals.

In Sanaa governorate, the Saudi-led aggression carried out a raid on the Rayma Hamid area in Sanhan district

In Saada, a Saudi raid targeted a house in the Al-Ashash area in Kattaf district, which resulted in killing two women. In addition, a second raid targeted the Kahlan camp.

In Marib, aggression air force launched two raids in the districts of Sarwah and Majzar

As for the Al-Jawf province, the Saudi aggression conducted 14 raids in the Khub Wa sha’af district.

In Hodeidah, west coast of Yemen, the aggression’s air force dropped a cluster bomb on the Al-Arj area in the Bajil district, which is considered a serious. It also targeted the Al-Jah area using a combat drone.

A source from the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room reported that 107 violations were committed by the aggression forces on the Hodeidah fronts during the past 24 hours, including the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Durayhimi and launching a raid by an unmanned combat plane in Al-Jah.

The source added that the violations also included the hovering of 8 spy drones over Kilo-16, Jabaliya and Al-Durayhimi areas and 15 violations were conducted by artillery shelling