Aug 24: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

On Monday, August 24, 2020, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continued to launch raids and bombardments on a number of governorates, leaving victims and wreaking havoc on public and private property. While in Hodeidah, violations against the Sweden ceasefire agreement were committed by the Saudi-UAE forces.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 113 violations, including an infiltration attempt in Haiss by Saudi aggression forces, 3 warplanes hovered over Haiss district, While 6 spy drones were spotted flying over the Al Jabaliya. 11 violations were carried out with artillery shelling, and 89 violations using various types of weapons.

In Marib, the aggression warplanes carried out 3 raids on the Majzar district, and 4 raids on the Mahliya district.

In Al-Jawf, the 11 US-made Saudi raids were conducted in separate areas of the Khub Wa Sha’af district.

In Al-Bayda, the Saudi-American aggression launched 8 raids on the Walad Rabie district.