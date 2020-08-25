A Man Gets Injured by the Shooting of Saudi Border Guards

YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday, a citizen was wounded by Saudi border guards shooting in Saada governorate.

Saudi border guards shooting on the bordering district of Shada led to the injury of a civilian, a source confirmed to YemenExtra.

For five years, the bordering districts in Saada governorate have been exposed to daily fire from the Saudi border guards, in addition to missile and artillery shelling, which leads to civilian casualties, in addition to massive damage to property.